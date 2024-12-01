Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 8054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.09.

About Ajinomoto

(Get Free Report)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.