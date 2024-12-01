AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.5% in the third quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 965,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in AerCap by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $100.81.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

