Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $37.96 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3,964.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,287 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $34.10 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.