Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

