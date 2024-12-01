Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 68.9% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

