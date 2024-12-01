Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

