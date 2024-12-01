abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.31) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.31). Approximately 113,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.39).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £880.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 574 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

