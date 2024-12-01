ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

AAVMY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 9,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,368. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

