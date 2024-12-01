Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3,564.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 39.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

