99,522 Shares in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Acquired by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valley Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 408,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 401,510 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EVTR opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

