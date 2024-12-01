95,268 Shares in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000.
Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EURK opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.13.
Eureka Acquisition Profile
Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
