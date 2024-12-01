9,178 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter worth $6,373,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

