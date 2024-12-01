88,600 Shares in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 226.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ERO opened at $15.22 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

