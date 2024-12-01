8,552 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by B&L Asset Management LLC

B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

