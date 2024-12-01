7,682,438 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,682,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,697,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.10% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

DOC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.