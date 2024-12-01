7,682,438 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,682,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,697,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.10% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.1 %
DOC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
