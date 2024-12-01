7,051 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,480,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,508,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 385,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 942,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,127,253.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $130,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

