702 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,318,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 437,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.43 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

