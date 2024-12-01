66,372 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. LiveRamp makes up approximately 1.7% of 272 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after purchasing an additional 916,578 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 233,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $5,879,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.