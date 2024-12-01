66,372 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. LiveRamp makes up approximately 1.7% of 272 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after purchasing an additional 916,578 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 233,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $5,879,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
