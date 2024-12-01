62,798 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,190,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.24 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.63%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

