4,400 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

