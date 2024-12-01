301 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vertiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,451 shares of company stock worth $26,699,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

