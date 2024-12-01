2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.56 and traded as high as $62.60. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 9,394,719 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

