2,980 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
