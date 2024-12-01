2,845,000 Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,000. Iteris accounts for approximately 1.2% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 6.64% of Iteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.87. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iteris

About Iteris

(Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.