272 Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

272 Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 688,421 shares during the quarter. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 180.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
