272 Capital LP Lowers Stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

272 Capital LP decreased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,847 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRMD

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.