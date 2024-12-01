272 Capital LP Cuts Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

272 Capital LP cut its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,315 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals comprises about 2.5% of 272 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 272 Capital LP owned about 0.32% of i3 Verticals worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 355,392 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,373,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.80 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $831.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $444,346.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,000. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

