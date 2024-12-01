272 Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

272 Capital LP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 272 Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 48,609 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,264,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 575,340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 619,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 135,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

CNSL stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

