22,848 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.