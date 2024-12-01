222,540 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

