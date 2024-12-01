2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 113,200 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 113,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.47, for a total value of C$279,207.80.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 400,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.55, for a total value of C$1,020,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$519,240.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 39,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$10,469.52.

On Thursday, September 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 52,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total transaction of C$137,564.78.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 33,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total transaction of C$87,984.96.

Shares of Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$120.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of -0.26.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

