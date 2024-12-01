2,100 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Bought by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 150.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 56.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 47.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.64 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 16,989 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $626,044.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,407.60. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.