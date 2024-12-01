17,880 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 33.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLH opened at $260.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $158.42 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.