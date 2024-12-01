17,191 Shares in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 85.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 985,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Papa Johns International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 281,399 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 179,653 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.82.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

