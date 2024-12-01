158 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,201.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,599.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,091.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,237.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

