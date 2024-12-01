15,389 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,107,000 after acquiring an additional 454,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.