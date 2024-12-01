15,050 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

