10,900 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,420.9% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 306,657 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9,385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 220,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 217,750 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

