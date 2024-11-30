Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,968 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 37,401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.37 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $201.58 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

