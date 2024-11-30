Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Ventas by 1,183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ventas by 480.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

