Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $42,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 63.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

