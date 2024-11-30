Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,610.56. This trade represents a 89.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $165,479.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,447.32. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

