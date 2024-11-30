Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $580,436.36 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,367,000 after purchasing an additional 140,084 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.