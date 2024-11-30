Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 60,472 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 228,257 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

