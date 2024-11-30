Zebec Network (ZBCN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $82.11 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $82.11 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebec Network has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,208.33 or 0.99848512 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,146.61 or 0.99784461 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,285,404,903 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.280413 with 67,285,404,903.320413 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00123127 USD and is up 12.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $24,630,036.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

