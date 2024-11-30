Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $66.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.62.
A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
