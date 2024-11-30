Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Workday worth $38,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 27.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Workday by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 378.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.46. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,954 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.