WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 6.51% of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WTBN stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

