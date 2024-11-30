Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Up 24% – What’s Next?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.85 ($0.63). 590,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 109,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.51).

Windar Photonics Stock Up 24.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.92. The company has a market capitalization of £40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4,450.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 4.78.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

