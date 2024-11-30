Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

